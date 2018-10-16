Tumwater’s proposal for a parks district on November ballot

Tumwater residents can expect to receive a mailer about their city’s Proposition 1, which, like nearby Lacey, seeks to create a metropolitan parks district to raise money for park investments.
It, too, would be funded with property taxes. Initially, the city would levy 45 cents per $1,000 of assessed value, raising about $1.5 million annually. Later, it would increase the tax to the maximum of 75 cents per $1,000, raising $2.5 million a year.
At the 45-cent level, the owner of a $287,000 home would pay about $11 per month toward the parks district, city spokeswoman Ann Cook said.
The Tumwater City Council unanimously supports the formation of the parks district.
One goal of the city is to raise money for a community center, she said. The cost and location of the center is still to be determined.
Other plans: Creating four neighborhood parks, adding restrooms to existing parks and expanding the Deschutes River Valley Trail.
