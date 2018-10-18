Troopers investigating suspicious envelope and bomb threat on Capitol Campus

Two incidents are currently under investigation on the Capitol Campus, and the Highways Licenses Building and the Department of Natural Resources buildings are locked down.

According to Washington State Patrol, at 10:40 a.m. a person dropped off an envelope at a reception desk near the Temple of Justice. The envelope was suspicious enough that the bomb squad was brought in to investigate.

Then, at 11:30 a.m., a bomb threat was called in, prompting the lockdown of the two buildings. Troopers have 11th Avenue blocked off at Capitol and at Jefferson. People are being asked to avoid the area.

The Highways Licenses Building also was evacuated last month following a bomb threat. This is the fifth bomb threat to a state office building since Sept. 26.





SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

This story will be updated.