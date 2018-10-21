3 Pierce County Sheriff’s deputies placed on leave after domestic violence suspect is shot

Three Pierce County Sheriff’s deputies have been placed on administrative leave after a domestic violence suspect was shot and later died at an area hospital Saturday night.
According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department:
About 9:30 p.m. Saturday, the deputies responded to a report of domestic violence in the 100 block of 161st Street South in Spanaway.
A woman had called 911 to report that her boyfriend was intoxicated and armed, and that she had locked herself in the bathroom. She also said he was breaking things inside their duplex and that it was filling with smoke.
Once there, deputies said they confronted the boyfriend at the front door of the home. He was allegedly armed with a handgun in a hip holster.
The suspect, a 50-year-old man, refused orders not to touch his handgun, according to the deputies. Then deputies say he drew the handgun out of his holster toward the deputies and they fired their weapons at the suspect.
The deputies provided emergency medical aid at the scene before the man was taken to an area hospital where he died. The man’s .40-caliber semiautomatic handgun and holster have been placed into evidence.
The man’s girlfriend hid in a bathroom throughout the incident, according to the sheriff’s report.
