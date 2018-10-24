Take a look at what survey says about Hispanic views of Trump, election, economy

Utah state senator Jim Dabakis after trying marijuana for the first time -- in gummy bear form -- outside a Las Vegas dispensary. "You know what, Utah? This is nothing to get worked up about,” he said.
Four people were shot at Lakewood nightclub New World VIP Lounge early Sunday, and officials have identified a Seattle man who was killed. Police are still searching for three suspects in the homicide.
Every one of us has been cut off, stuck at a light, hung out to dry on a zipper merge or worse, and we’ve asked that question. So reporter Kenny Ocker sought out a panel of local law enforcement officials and put it to them, with no time to prepare.
Washington state's Initiative 1631 would place a $15-per-ton fee on carbon pollution, potentially generating billions of dollars for clean energy projects. Backers say it will mean cleaner air; opponents say it lacks accountability.
Matthew Gantt, 42, of Lakewood, was arraigned Monday in Pierce County Court on charges of second-degree murder in the death of his 15-month old daughter. She was found unresponsive in his home Oct. 6 and died three days later from a skull fracture.
The Washington State Supreme Court said Thursday that the death penalty is unconstitutional, because it is “imposed in an arbitrary and racially biased manner.” The ruling was part of a 1996 Tacoma case, in which the murderer was sentenced to death.
