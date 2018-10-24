Take a look at what survey says about Hispanic views of Trump, election, economy

A Pew Research Center survey finds many Hispanics disapprove of the job President Donald Trump, but that sentiment may not manifest at the election box on Tuesday, November 6, 2018.
Washington Supreme Court tosses out state’s death penalty

The Washington State Supreme Court said Thursday that the death penalty is unconstitutional, because it is “imposed in an arbitrary and racially biased manner.” The ruling was part of a 1996 Tacoma case, in which the murderer was sentenced to death.

