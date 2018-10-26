More threats to state office buildings prompt evacuation, closures

Buildings in Tumwater and Olympia are the latest targets in a series of threats made to state offices.

The state’s Department of Health campus in Tumwater closed early Friday due to a threat, according to a department tweet.

In Olympia, police evacuated the Washington State Health Care Authority’s building at 626 Eighth Ave. SE at about 4 p.m. Friday due to a threat that was called in, according to a Thurston County emergency dispatcher.

Olympia police and Washington State Patrol were on scene and area streets were blocked off.

In recent weeks, office buildings on the Capitol Campus and in Tumwater have been the target of bomb threats, though no bombs have been found.