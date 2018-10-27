“I have the power!”

Superheroes, cookie monster and a shy unicorn are among the characters invading the Olympia Farmers Market for the annual Harvest Halloween Costume Contest and Trick or Treat fundraiser.
By
Central American migrants wait in a Mexican shelter

Local

Central American migrants wait in a Mexican shelter

Alejandra Martínez, one of the thousands of Central American migrants who are trying to reach the U.S. border, shows one of the shelters in Tapachula, Mexico. They are waiting for a transit permit that will allow them to continue.

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The Olympian App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service