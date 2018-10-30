Dogged by abuse revelations, SC House candidate to get big boost from Jim Clyburn

Archie Parnell, the Democratic candidate for Congress in South Carolina’s 5th District whose election prospects dimmed after revelations he once committed an act of domestic violence, could get a significant boost the night before the election from state Democratic kingmaker Jim Clyburn.

Clyburn — the South Carolina Congressional delegation’s lone Democrat, most senior black member of Congress and assistant House minority leader — will appear alongside Parnell at a fish fry in Sumter.

The Monday evening event will be Parnell’s final campaign appearance before Election Day, and a final chance for Clyburn to help Parnell energize crucial voters.

Clyburn was at one time one of Parnell’s most ardent backers. He campaigned for Parnell during the special election for the 5th District seat in June 2017.

Republican Rep. Ralph Norman won, but Parnell’s defeat by only three percentage points was seen as a triumph for a get-out-the-vote strategy Clyburn helped orchestrate.

When Parnell announced he would challenge Norman to a rematch this year, there was every indication the Democrat would receive help from the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee and national party stalwarts.

Then came the release of divorce records from 1973, first published by The Charleston Post and Courier, showing Parnell broke into an apartment with a tire iron and beat his ex-wife.

The DCCC withdrew its endorsement, and leadership of the South Carolina Democratic Party urged Parnell to withdraw from the race. Other once-prominent Parnell backers faded into the background as Parnell said he would stay the course.

Clyburn has likewise stayed largely quiet about the race, but when prompted this summer he emphasized that he had never tried to tell Parnell what to do.

“I said I thought he should consider dropping out. I never urged him to drop out,” Clyburn said.

Clyburn also told McClatchy that while he had no plans to campaign for Parnell, he also had not been asked to join him on the trail, but would consider doing so if there was ever a formal request.

The son of a preacher and himself deeply religious, Clyburn said he “believe(d) in redemption,” suggesting that Parnell was capable of transformation after committing a violent act.

Parnell, who has been married to his second wife for 40 years and has two grown daughters, has expressed remorse and said he received counseling after what he described as an isolated incident.

In an interview with McClatchy over the summer, Parnell said he would welcome Clyburn’s help but would understand if association with the campaign would be politically toxic.

“I respect Congressman Clyburn and whatever decision he makes,” Parnell said. “There’s are reality out there, when the congress becomes Democratic, that he could be the speaker, and it would be historic and he would be a great speaker.

“I would love for him to support me and I would love for him to campaign with me, but again I don’t want to do anything — anything — that would undermine him or his future.”

Clyburn has said he could run for speaker in the event Democrats take back the House in the midterms and Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-California, does not have the votes to win the job.