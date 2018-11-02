Wicked Pies goes from food truck to new storefront in downtown Olympia

There’s a new pizza place in Olympia — except, in some ways, Wicked Pies is not new at all.
That’s because Jessica Boehme’s business, which makes New York-style artisan pizzas (with only the freshest ingredients, she adds), got its start as a food truck in Seattle, but now that truck cruises around the Olympia area, making stops at such places as Top Rung Brewing in Lacey, or Matchless Brewing in Tumwater.
All the while Boehme kept her eye on a storefront at 412 Franklin St. SE, and when it became available, she moved in and found a stationary home for Wicked Pies on Aug. 27.
That doesn’t mean the food truck has stopped. She continues to do both with the help of seven employees.
Boehme has spent more than 20 years in the pizza business. At 15, it was her first job, but she had no idea then that it would become a career. She went off and did different things, such as earn a degree in environmental studies, work for the Army Corps of Engineers, and become a paralegal. But none of that suited her.
“I can’t sit at a desk,” she said.
The world of pizza called her back — Boehme calls the pizza-making process calming and relaxing — and she started her food truck five years ago. She also worked as a pizza consultant to some other successful pizza places in Seattle. After her husband bought a home in Olympia to remodel, they moved.
The Olympia storefront serves salads, sandwiches and baked goods, such as brownies and brown butter chocolate chip toffee cookies, but, of course, Wicked Pies is known for pizza, either whole pies or by the slice.
Her set pizza menu was inspired by the David Lynch-created TV series “Twin Peaks” because it was local (the show was filmed in the Northwest) and she wanted to do something fun.
For example, one of her pizzas is called the Laura Palmer, who was the girl who showed up dead in the Twin Peaks premiere. Among the pizza’s ingredients: prosciutto, a blend of gorgonzola and goat cheese, fresh arugula, toasted pecans, and a drizzle of house made fig compote.
Laura’s character was a bit of mystery, Boehme said, so, like Palmer, she wanted to create a pizza that when you bite into it “you’re not sure what you’re going to get.”
There’s also the Great Northern, the name of the hotel in the series. It has house-made sausage, peppered bacon, red onion, mushrooms, apples and a real maple syrup drizzle.
Or maybe you just want a slice of cheese or pepperoni pizza — Wicked Pies does that, too. And you can always create your own pizza or choose one to suit your dietary needs. Wicked Pies has vegan and gluten-free options, Boehme said.
“You should still be able to eat pizza,” she said.
Wicked Pies
- Owner: Jessica Boehme
- Location: 412 Franklin St. SE, Olympia.
- Online: You can find Wicked Pies on Facebook.
- Specials: Wicked Pies offers a variety of specials throughout the week (just ask), including Wicked Wednesdays when cheese and pepperoni pizza slices are $3.
- Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; noon to 9 p.m. Sundays.
