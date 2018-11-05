3 people sent to Providence after suspicious substance found on Capitol Campus

Three people have been sent to Providence St. Peter Hospital after a suspicious substance was found in an envelope on the Capitol Campus Monday morning, according to a Washington State Patrol spokesman.
About 10 a.m. Monday, the envelope was discovered by an employee going through the mail in the 1500 Jefferson Building, which is home to several state agencies, John Shaffer said.
The second floor of that building has been evacuated. Olympia fire also responded to secure the building’s HVAC system. A state patrol SWAT team and a civil support team from Joint Base Lewis-McChord were en route to examine the substance, he said.
The woman who opened the envelope was wearing gloves, he said. After she noticed the substance, she went through a self-decontamination procedure, then was checked out by an Olympia fire crew. As a precautionary step, she was sent to the hospital, Shaffer said.
Details on why two other people were sent to the hospital were not immediately available.
