Soldier killed in training incident, Joint Base Lewis-McChord’s 7th Infantry confirms

A soldier was killed Sunday in a local training incident, Joint Base Lewis-McChord’s 7th Infantry Division confirmed Monday.
“There was an incident that occurred out in a training area, where a soldier did indeed unfortunately lose his life,” 7th Infantry Division spokesman Lt. Col. Roger Cabiness told The News Tribune.
The incident is under investigation, Cabiness said.
Further information was not immediately available.
Cabiness said he expected an official statement with more information to be released later Monday.
Comments