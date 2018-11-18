Thurston County Family and Juvenile Court hosts ceremony as families finalize adoptions

On a recent afternoon at Thurston County Family and Juvenile Court in Tumwater, the mood in the room stood in stark contrast to the gloomy weather outside. Judges, attorneys and social workers gathered, along with eight families, in a jovial atmosphere as part of a formal ceremony for National Adoption Month.
For these families, Nov. 15, 2018 was the day that seven foster children found their permanent homes. And for one particular family, the Miño’s, it has been quite the wait to get to this point.
With Denise and Daniel Miño, one of the eight families who were in the ceremony, the process began back on Nov. 13, 2013 during a family meeting. In that meeting, the Miños were discussing if they could care for a fellow church member’s two young sons, David, 13, and Ashton, 6.
The Miños already have two children, Giovanni, 19, and Danilo, 18.
The church member they were discussing was Leticia, who had fallen ill and was unable to adequately provide for the children. There was a possibility that David and Ashton would be separated by social services, which upset Giovanni and Danilo. The Miños quickly decided they wanted to do what they could to help to keep the boys together, and took in both David and Ashton.
What started out as a temporary situation turned more serious as time passed, with one month becoming three months and so on. In seemingly of a blink of an eye, it had been an entire year that the Miños had been caring for David and Ashton.
“It showed that they were capable of loving others,” Denise said about Giovanni and Danilo. “Blending any kind of family is a difficult situation, especially when you come with all these norms and expectations. And you’re bringing these children in and they don’t know, ‘This is what we do’ and ‘This is how we do it.’
“(Giovanni and Danilo) helped teach them along the way. And it also taught them a greater sense of compassion, and having patience with them when they didn’t understand a variety of things. They’ve said it themselves, ‘We wouldn’t have it any other way. Those kids are part of our family.’”
What makes the Miños’ situation so unique is the fact that the biological mother is still fully involved in both of the boys’ lives. That’s where Denise’s term a “blending” of families comes from.
In order to legally become the parents of David and Ashton, the Mińos went through rigorous check points that included numerous monthly visits from home inspectors that are apart of the adoption process.
Guiding the Miños along the whole process were a trio of legal professionals — Martin Meyer, Lynnda Brown and Kim Reid.
Admittedly, the process was not easy for the Miños considering the scrutiny that comes with adoption. But in that time, the family was able to evolve and learn as the process went along.
“I didn’t know if I was going to be capable of loving somebody like I love my own children,” Daniel said. “But then you spend six months with these children. And then a year came, and the second year came. Then suddenly, you’re completely attached to these two little human beings.
“I was discovering that I was capable of loving him like my own sons. If you ask me if Ashton is your son, I will tell you, ‘He’s my son. I care for him so much and for so long that I don’t see him as somebody else. He is [my son].’”
After finally getting through all the proceedings, the time had finally come for the Miño’s to finalize the adoptions. In the crowded chambers of Judge Anne Hirsch, who oversaw the family’s case, the process that began five years and two days ago was coming to a close.
With Leticia present, official documents were signed that legally brought in David and Ashton as members of the Miño family. Hugs and words of appreciation were abound as final signatures were made.
There was just one more alteration that had to be done.
David changed his name to Daniel — just like his father’s.
