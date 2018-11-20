Barb’s Family and Friends’ 47th annual Thanksgiving dinner

With fiancé Sarah Mann Wilson at his side, Rodney O'Neill thanks his volunteers at the 2016 annual free community Barb's Family and Friends' Thanksgiving dinner, hosted by the First United Methodist Church of Olympia.
Free 2018 Thanksgiving meals in the South Sound for those in need

By Alexis Krell

akrell@thenewstribune.com

November 20, 2018 01:43 PM

Free Thanksgiving meals for residents in need will be served across the South Sound this week. Here’s a list of the ones The News Tribune knows about.

Except as noted, all will be served Thursday, Nov. 22.

Athens Pizza & Pasta

When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: 959 E. Main St., Auburn

Orting Eagles

When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: 112 Bridge St. SE, Orting

Saint Francis House

When: 2 p.m.

Where: National Guard Armory, 622 Fourth Ave. E., Puyallup

Veterans of Foreign War Post 2224

When: 1-3 p.m.

Where: 120 Second St. NE, Puyallup

Barb O’Neill’s Family and Friends pre-Thanksgiving meal

When: Wednesday, Nov. 21, noon to 5 p.m.

Where: First United Methodist Church, 1224 Legion Way SE, Olympia

Do you know of other South Sound holiday meals this week for those in need? Email akrell@thenewstribune.com.

