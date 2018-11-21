Coroner IDs woman who died in Tumwater fire

The Thurston County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman who died in a fire at her home Tuesday.
Karen L. Clark, 64, died at the scene, Tumwater Fire Chief Scott LaVielle said Tuesday.
Fire crews were dispatched about 1 p.m. to the 5400 block of Fiesta Street Southwest. They found Clark unconscious and unresponsive inside the home near a backdoor.
Medics tried to revive her for about 20 minutes. LaVielle said she likely died from smoke inhalation.
The fire is believed to have been caused by flammable materials placed too close to a wood stove, the primary source of heat in the home.
Comments