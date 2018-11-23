Local

Crystal Mountain opens for ski season

By Alexis Krell

November 23, 2018 01:36 PM

Crystal Mountain Resort opened for the season Friday.

The mountain’s website said it will run two chairlifts 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Sunday.

Then lifts will be closed Mondays and Tuesdays, until Dec. 5, when the resort plans to open daily.

“At this time the terrain is limited to beginner and intermediate runs only,” the website said Friday morning. “Remember, early season conditions exist and to stay on the main groomed trail. It’s currently snowing and it’s expected to continue to snow throughout the weekend, so don’t forget to bundle up!”

