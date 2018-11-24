Thurston County unemployment remains below 5 percent for 7th straight month in October

In another sign of a strong economy, Thurston County unemployment has remained below 5 percent for the seventh consecutive month, according to state Employment Security Department data released this month.
Since April, the county’s jobless rate has been 4.9, 4.7, 4.7, 4.4, 4.4, 4.1 and 4.2 percent last month, the data show.
Statewide unemployment, which is seasonally adjusted, was 4.3 percent in October. Across the state, the private sector added 8,800 jobs, while the public sector chipped in with 3,600 jobs.
Leading the way by industry was construction with 2,500 jobs, followed by leisure and hospitality with 1,400 jobs.
Regional jobless rates for October, not seasonally adjusted:
▪ King County: 3.2 percent.
▪ Thurston County: 4.2 percent.
▪ Pierce County: 4.6 percent.
▪ Lewis County: 5.5 percent.
▪ Mason County: 5.5 percent.
▪ Grays Harbor County: 6 percent.
Source: Employment Security
