Lacey city manager ‘narrows the field’ of police chief finalists

Lacey city manager Scott Spence has “narrowed the field” of finalists to be the next chief of police, but he declined to say Sunday who is still standing.
One who is no longer among the six that were introduced to the community last week is Centralia police chief Carl Nielsen.
Nielsen told The (Centralia) Chronicle that he was not selected as one of the final candidates.
““It was a bigger city, a growing city,” he told The Chronicle. “I’m not running from anything, there’s nothing wrong here. It was just an opportunity. I’m still here for the foreseeable future.”
Nielsen and five others toured Lacey, the police department and participated in panel interviews before they introduced themselves to the community Tuesday night in City Council chambers.
The smaller field of finalists now seek to replace former longtime chief, Dusty Pierpoint, after he announced his retirement in late July. Pierpoint worked through October before former commander Chris Ward was named interim chief.
The other candidates who participated on Tuesday: Ken Semko, interim police chief for the city of Santa Monica, California; Ron Schaub, Pierce Transit public safety chief; Tim Braniff, Thurston County Undersheriff; Dan Yourkoski, Normandy Park police chief; Craig Schwartz, a captain in the city of Santa Rosa, California, police department.
The new chief is expected to start Feb. 1, but before that happens, the finalist will still have to pass a background check, a psychological exam and a polygraph test, Spence said.
The city has worked with the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs on a national search to find the next chief. They started with 20 candidates before settling on the six finalists.
Comments