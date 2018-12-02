Lacey city manager ‘narrows the field’ of police chief finalists

Centralia police chief Carl Nielsen (far right) is no longer a finalist to be the next Lacey police chief. Nielsen and five others appeared in City Council Chambers last Tuesday to meet the community. The others are Ken Semko, interim police chief for the city of Santa Monica, California; Ron Schaub, Pierce Transit public safety chief; Tim Braniff, Thurston County Undersheriff; Dan Yourkoski, Normandy Park police chief; Craig Schwartz, a captain in the city of Santa Rosa, California police department. rboone@theolympian.com Rolf Boone