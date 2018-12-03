Woman suffers medical emergency and dies in homeless camp in downtown Olympia

A woman died in a homeless camp in downtown Olympia Sunday night after suffering a medical emergency, according to Olympia fire and police officials.
Thurston County Coroner Gary Warnock is aware of the death, but has yet to identify the woman, he said Monday.
About 7:10 p.m. Sunday, Olympia fire crews were dispatched to a homeless camp in the area of Franklin Street Northeast and State Avenue Northeast. A man had suffered a seizure, Assistant Fire Chief Mike Buchanan said Monday.
It was after treating that man that crews were alerted to a woman suffering from severe respiratory distress about 7:35 p.m Sunday, he said. Aid was administered, but soon they had to perform CPR to revive the woman. She eventually died at the scene, Buchanan said.
Olympia police also responded to the scene. Lt. Paul Lower said there were no signs of foul play or trauma to the woman’s body.
An official cause of death will be determined by the coroner.
It was a busy night for Olympia fire crews. After treating the man with the seizure and trying to help the woman with respiratory problems, they also responded to a third aid call at the same homeless camp just after 8 p.m. Sunday. They also responded to an aid call at another nearby homeless camp about 8:40 p.m. Sunday, Buchanan said.
Olympia fire crews have recently been responding daily to medical aid calls at the downtown homeless camps, he said.
The man who suffered the seizure was treated and released at the scene, Buchanan said.
