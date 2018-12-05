Restaurant inspections for Dec. 5

Comments are taken directly from the latest Thurston County inspection reports, which are available at each food establishment, at the Thurston County Environmental Health Office and their website at co.thurston.wa.us/health/ehfood. For questions concerning these reports, contact the health office at 360-867-2667.
Reading inspection scores:
▪ Attention should be given to the type of violation (red versus blue) and whether the restaurant has a history of red violations or repeat violations.
▪ Red violations are those most likely to cause food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately if feasible or according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: not keeping food at the right temperature.
▪ Blue violations relate to the overall cleanliness and condition of operation and must be corrected according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: a worn floor that needs replacing.
Sampan Restaurant
922 Hensley St. NE
Nov. 26: 25 red; 25 blue
Comments: Inadequate hand washing facilities. Hand sink in rear food prep area greater than 25 feet from main food prep around corner (40 feet) in residential cabinet. Sink in previously used sushi bar not in use. Food scraping basin of dish machine used as hand washing with hand soap dispenser installed. Correction: Install hand sink in main prep area, plans to be submitted by Dec. 7. Clean sink area and make available properly stocked for hand washing. Remove hand soap dispenser near dish machine. Improper cold holding. All foods in prep unit above 41 F. (Lettuce 62 F, fried rice 67 F, teriyaki chicken 48 F.) Correction: Ensure potentially hazardous food in cold holding is maintained at or below 41 F. (Voluntarily discarded.) All romaine lettuce to be discarded due to recall outbreak. Thermometers not provided/improperly used. Thermometer absent in prep unit, stem thermometer in packaging. Correction: Provide and use unit thermometers and their tip probe thermometers. Inadequate equipment for temperature control. Prep table not functioning to maintain required food temperatures, dorm refrigerator used in commercial application, merchandiser used to store open foods. Correction: Remove dorm refrigerator today. Repair prep table to maintain potentially hazardous food at or below 41 F (unit iced - defrosting). Cease use until repaired. Use merchandiser to display bottled/packaged products only. Sanitizer not made at time of inspection. Correction: Prepare and maintain sanitizer, changing every four hours or sooner, in each food prep area. (Chlorine 50-100 ppm.) Food and non-food contact surfaces not properly constructed. Not cleanable. Foil covering surfaces. Correction: Remove foil, ensure smooth and easily cleanable surfaces. Ware washing facilities not functioning to sanitize wares in bar or kitchen (two machines), less than 50 ppm in both machines. Three-compartment sink absent, two-compartment near hand sink. Correction: Repair dish machines to properly sanitize (50-100 ppm chlorine). Until repaired use three-compartment system to wash, rinse, sanitize and air dry. Three-compartment sink required, plans for install to be submitted by Dec. 7. Physical facility not properly maintained and cleaned. Correction: Thorough cleaning under equipment and of floors/walls/ceiling. Counters to be cleaned with debris removed. Old equipment to be removed/relocated. Food prep sink (two-compartment) improperly plumbed; direct plumbed, requires indirect. NOTE: Although sushi has been removed from menu, special customers still place orders, no fish on site. Provided parasite destruction example via text. NOTE: Reviewed cooling methods. Shallow pan method, 2-inch or less product level, uncovered in walk-in or refrigerator NOT prep table. NOTE: Grill placed ON cook station “under “ hood. NOTE: New menu, reduced items, no romaine lettuce, prep top, discard due to recall.
Bienvenu Cafe
7323 Linderson Way SW
Nov. 26: 0 red; 5 blue
Comments: No sanitizer detected in wiping towels or supply bucket as salad and espresso line. Must be 200-300 ppm quat or 50 ppm chlorine. Chlorine sanitizer at grill line prepared too strong at greater than 200 ppm. Must be 50 ppm chlorine. Use test paper to monitor strength.
McDonald’s
6000 Pacific Ave. SE
Nov. 26: 45 red; 0 blue
Comments: Improper hand washing. Employee placed blue gloves on without washing hands. Correction: Properly wash hands as required when required (e.g. before gloves and when changing tasks). Inadequate hand washing facilities. Restroom hand sink less than 100 F water and metered for less than 15 seconds (3-5 seconds). Correction: Repair to provide 100-120 F water for 15 seconds. Per new product SOP, Red and Green decals required, absent. Correction: Provide.
New York Vinny’s Pizza
8205 Martin Way E
Nov. 26: 5 red; 7 blue
Comments: REPEAT: Food worker cards unavailable upon request. Three of nine cards valid/available. Correction: Make valid food worker cards available and valid upon request. Sanitizer, quat, less than 150 ppm in bucket (0 ppm). Correction: Provide and maintain as required changing every four hours or sooner. Employee restroom absent door lever and vent. Correction: Provide. RE-INSPECTION REQUIRED for repeat red violations. $200 fee.
Ramada Inn
4520 Martin Way E
Nov. 26: 65 red; 12 blue
Comments: Person in charge not in compliance with code. Although aware of risks and not meeting requirements/code, conducted food service in violation code requirements. Correction: Operate food service in compliance with retail food code (e.g. hand washing/hand sink/temperatures). Food worker card unavailable for person in charge. Per PIC, expired. Correction: Obtain valid food worker card by Dec. 10. Improper/inadequate hand washing. Employee washed hands without soap and for less than required 20 seconds. Correction: Wash hands with soap and warm water for a minimum of 20 seconds at an approved hand sink. Inadequate hand washing facilities. Hand sink in food prep area “broken,” (leak) out of service. Alternate hand sink not designated. Hand sink absent in main food prep area. Three-compartment sink being designated for use until repair of front hand sink (Nov. 27). Proper cleaning required between different uses. Hand sink in guest area presents potential food contamination. Corrections: Repair and provide soap, paper towels and hand wash sign. Install hand sink, review/approval required before install. Provide splash guards or remove or relocate food/equipment outside 18-inch splash zone. Improper cold holding. Potentially hazardous foods in cold holding above required 41 F. Cream cheese 56 F, yogurt 57 F, boiled eggs 56 F, all in bowls in ice well. Correction: Maintain potentially hazardous foods in cold holding at or below 41 F. Use thermometer to verify temperatures. Ensure ice is to level of product. Not in compliance with risk, facility not permitted to cool. Correction: Cease cooling or change permit. Inadequate equipment for temperature control. Broken electric chafing dish, using chemical sterno. Correction: Provide properly working mechanized chafing dish, remove sterno from use. Ice well not properly functioning to maintain required cold hold temperatures. Correction: Provide mechanized cold holding equipment. Merchandiser door/seal not properly functioning, door not closing. Correction: Repair/replace. Thermal test strips not provided. New dish machine improperly installed, absent air gap, dish racks absent, machine not sealed or raised. Correction: Provide air gap, provide properly draining dish rack, seal or raise dish machine. Provide proper test kit. Three-compartment sink inadequate. Center basin not large enough to accommodate largest item washed. Correction: Provide adequate three-compartment sink, advance approval required. Hood above stove not properly functioning (not in use at time of inspection). Correction: Repair. Note: Management to schedule meeting to develop compliance schedule. RE-INSPECTION REQUIRED.
The Washington Center for Performing Arts
512 Washington St. SE
Nov. 21: 5 red; 0 blue
Comments: Both health cards (permanent staff that handles bulk box of cookies, for example) expired in September. Correction: Obtain current cards by Dec. 7. Email confirmation, copies of cards by Dec. 7.
Sensational Cajun
9321 Martin Way E
Nov. 20: 0 red; 10 blue
Comments: Ensure hood is on when equipment is on (e.g. fryer on, hood on). Note: SOP for buffet required and brunch. Sanitizer test strips not used, chlorine sanitizer greater than 100 ppm (200 ppm). Correction: Use test strips to verify proper concentration of sanitizer, chlorine sanitizer to be 50-100 ppm. Remake. Plumbing not properly maintained. Three-compartment sink cold water turned off due to leak. Correction: Repair to provide cold water as required.
Panorama restaurant
1751 Circle Lane SE
Nov. 20: 5 red; 0 blue
Comments: Salad prep fridge operating at 45 F. Must be able to keep cut lettuce, cut tomatoes, dressing, at 41 F or less. Corrective action: Thermostat setting adjusted to lower temperature.
Abby’s Cookies and Cupcakes
108 22nd Ave. SW
Nov. 15: 15 red; 0 blue
Comments: All coolers (including home style) 41 F or less. Replace home style ONLY with commercial grade, not another home style. No current food worker cards for workers. Obtain current copy of all cards by Dec. 2 and email confirmation to inspector. Commercial cooler near espresso machine not working. Repair or replace (commercial only) by Jan. 15. Email confirmation.
City Picnics
1111 Washington St. SE
Nov. 15: 10 red; 0 blue
Comments: Call inspector when all coolers work. Behind counter, second two-door open top cooler (furthest from dining room), all foods 44 F top and bottom. Adjusted cooler, 41 F is maximum. Sliding door glass cooler (closest to dining room), all foods (eggs, cottage cheese) are 48 F. Ice buildup found in chillers. All perishables moved. Do not use until serviced and 41 F or less.
Mexican Food El Itacate
4520 Intelco Loop SE
Nov. 6: 30 red; 0 blue
Comments: When grill and/or steam table in use, hood must be on. Food worker cards not current for all employees. Correction: Obtain valid cards Nov. 20. Correction: Maintain food in hot holding at or above 135 F. (CDI - reheat to 165 F or greater.)
El Pulgarcito II
4509 Lacey Blvd. SE
Nov. 1: 25 red; 22 blue
Comments: Improper cooling of potentially hazardous food. Metal pans, covered, with product greater than 2 inches in depth in walk-in, used to cool food. Correction: Cool by approved method only. When using shallow pan method, ensure product depth of 2 inches or less, uncovered until 41 F or lower obtained. May transfer to different container once cooled. (Operator discarded/removed from service items improperly cooled beans, yucca, black beans.) Inadequate equipment for temperature control. Merchandiser refrigerator used to store open food in register area. Correction: Remove open foods from merchandiser. Used to store only commercially packaged foods. Rear food storage area inadequate for pest control. Light visible around door and walls. Correction: Properly seal doors and walls to prevent pest entry. Food not protected from contamination during storage. Food stored less than 6 inches off ground. Ice machine absent door. Correction: Store all foods 6 inches or more off ground, provide ice machine door. Food and non-food contact surfaces improperly constructed, some not cleanable. Shelving unsealed, lined with cardboard. Physical facilities improperly maintained. Facility requires significant repairs. Flooring in kitchen in disrepair, wall in rear kitchen storage in disrepair, walls in kitchen dirty with buildup and notes. Walk-in door improperly sealed. Correction: Clean facility and repair. NOTE: Reviewed hand washing requirements and glove use hand wash procedures. NOTE: Reviewed Arepa using as commissary. Arepa section of walk-in label and separate racks.
Wagner’s European Bakery & Cafe
1013 Capitol Way S
Oct. 26: 15 red; 0 blue
Comments: Top of sandwich open-top cooler, foods are 49-54 F. The maximum should be 41 F. Food on top moved to working cooler, call inspector when repaired. Thank you for the daily temperature readings, but take afternoon readings (say, 3 p.m.) not morning readings, afternoon more accurate. Expired food worker cards. Correction: Obtain current cards by Nov. 10.
No violations found
▪ Drip Espresso Bar, 1018 Capitol Way S
Comments