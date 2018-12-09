Crash near Tenino closed state Route 507 for more than 5 hours

A two-vehicle crash near Tenino Saturday afternoon sent one woman to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle and closed state Route 507 for more than five hours, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The 45-year-old Castle Rock woman also allegedly caused the crash.
She was arrested on suspicion of DUI, Trooper Johnna Batiste said Saturday via social media. The other driver also was injured, but was not transported to an area hospital, according to the state patrol.
Just before 5 p.m. Saturday, the Castle Rock woman was northbound in a Ford Focus on SR 507 at 174th Ave. SE when she allegedly crossed into the southbound lane and crashed into a 49-year-old Centralia man.
Her vehicle wound up in a southbound ditch, while his pickup truck blocked a lane of northbound SR 507.
The road was closed for five hours and 15 minutes, according to the state patrol.
