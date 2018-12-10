Fire destroys vacant residence in Elma

An abandoned residence in Elma was destroyed by fire early Sunday evening, according to Grays Harbor Fire District 5.
Investigators say they plan to return to the fire site Monday to determine a cause and to confirm the structure was unoccupied.
Fire crews were dispatched about 6:30 p.m. Sunday to the 100 block of Blockhouse Road North. However, a freight train temporarily blocked access to Blockhouse Road, so Elma police worked with railroad operators to move the train out of the way.
Brian Baldwin, a spokesman for the fire district, said the train did not create a significant delay.
Once fire crews arrived, the residence was fully engulfed in flames. The fire was knocked down about 7:40 p.m., according to a news release.
