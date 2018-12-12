Restaurant inspections for Dec. 12

Comments are taken directly from the latest Thurston County inspection reports, which are available at each food establishment, at the Thurston County Environmental Health Office and their website at co.thurston.wa.us/health/ehfood. For questions concerning these reports, contact the health office at 360-867-2667.
Reading inspection scores:
▪ Attention should be given to the type of violation (red versus blue) and whether the restaurant has a history of red violations or repeat violations.
▪ Red violations are those most likely to cause food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately if feasible or according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: not keeping food at the right temperature.
▪ Blue violations relate to the overall cleanliness and condition of operation and must be corrected according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: a worn floor that needs replacing.
Yelm High School concessions
1315 Yelm Ave. W
Dec. 7: 0 red; 5 blue
Comments: Note: Not serving hot dogs, two-door fridge door in disrepair, awaiting response to work order. Not a place to store hot dogs under refrigeration. Has provided test strips but are not bleach chlorine test strips; they are Q.A.C. test strips. Will obtain.
Olympia Film Society
206 Fifth Ave. SE
Dec. 6: 0 red; 3 blue
Comments: Cups, popcorn containers stored on floor in storage room in boxes, directly on floor. Place on milk crates or shelves 6 inches off floor in case of leak. Note: Replace kernel corn measuring cup, missing handle. Thank you for food worker cards. Volunteers all need cards after 14 days.
Taco Time
3501 Pacific Ave. SE
Dec. 5: 0 red; 3 blue
Comments: The screws that attach the handles to the hinged tops of the steam table are again loosened and can fall into food. Tighten and torque these to prevent them from coming out. Painted interior surfaces of walk-in cooler is pitted, corroded, paint coming off. This shall be repaired and refinished in 180 days.
Ralph’s Thriftway
1908 Fourth Ave. E
Nov. 30: 5 red; 0 blue
Comments: Per manager, two workers over two weeks employment have no (or expired) food worker cards in deli/bakery section. Obtain by Dec. 13.
BITS
903 Rogers St. NW
Nov. 27: 15 red; 10 blue
Comments: PIC unable to produce food worker cards for employees during inspection. All employees must obtain a valid food worker card within two weeks of hire and physical copies must be available during inspections. Correction: Obtain hard copies within two weeks (for ALL employees). REPEAT: Several potentially hazardous foods above 41 F on salad bar and in two-door sandwich prep. Chicken and tempeh at 44-45 F, hard boiled eggs at 55-57 F and mixed cut greens at 43-44 F on salad bar. Cream cheese at 46-47 F and sliced tomatoes at 44-45 F in sandwich prep cooler. Potentially hazardous foods must be held at 41 F and below. Correction: Hard boiled eggs voluntarily discarded, all other items moved to walk-in to chill. Adjust units or have serviced, monitor temperatures. REPEAT: Raw egg in glass bowl stored on top of beer keg in walk-in. Various food items in dry storage area directly on floor. Foods must be protected from possible contamination during storage. Raw animal proteins must be stored below and away from ready to eat foods, dry foods must be stored at least 6 inches off the floor. Correction: Egg removed, move dry food onto shelves. REPEAT: Wiping cloths stored on counter top. Wiping cloths must be stored in sanitizer when not in use. Corrected: Cloth moved. NOTE: Quinoa on counter top at 69 F prepped for PIC school potluck (per PIC). Food not actively being prepped during inspection. Room temperature storage of potentially hazardous foods in retail food establishments is strictly prohibited to prevent microbial growth. Foods prepared for personal use must be limited to employee food ONLY (while on shift). It is strongly suggested this food not be served for ANY purpose, personal or otherwise. NOTE: Monitor salad bar unit temperatures frequently while food is out. Adjust or repair unit if necessary.
No violations found
▪ Megabites Deli, 1500 Jefferson St. SE
▪ Tenino High School concessions, 500 W Second St.
▪ Bittersweet Chocolates, 513 Washington St. SE
