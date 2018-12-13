Pedestrians beware near Norway maple trees on west Capitol Campus

The Washington state Department of Enterprise Services is asking people to avoid the areas around and below the two huge Norway maple trees on the West Capitol Campus.
The trees, which are located on the Great Lawn by the World War II memorial and the Sunken Garden. The areas have been roped off and are marked by sidewalk barricades.
Access is restricted until the end of the year, at a minimum.
“This is a safety issue – especially with the winds we get this time of year,” Bill Frare, Enterprise Services Assistant Director for Facility Professional Services said Tuesday in a news release.
Health issues are affecting the trees and they are currently being supported by cables and scaffolding, Enterprise Services said in the news release.
Enterprise Services is working with an arborist, or “tree surgeon,” to figure out what to do next. The report from the arborist is expected by the end of the year, according to the news release.
