Judge tells Aberdeen to revise its homeless camp policies

Three people who sued the City of Aberdeen in federal court were granted access to its riverfront homeless encampment Wednesday by a district judge who raised constitutional concerns with the city’s restrictions to the site.
During a court hearing in Tacoma, U.S. District Judge Ronald B. Leighton said the plaintiffs will be allowed to enter the property and that the city’s permit system for restricting visitors needs to change.
“This system, this structure is not going to survive,” said Leighton, who later added, “This is run like a jail right now.”
Sarah Monroe, an Episcopal priest who has served as a pastor for homeless people at the riverfront, filed the lawsuit against the city along with plaintiffs Tim Quigg and Apryl Boling in response to the city’s new permit system restricting who can visit the camps.
Since the city took ownership of the property in August, Mayor Erik Larson has required anyone visiting to first get city approval. This includes service providers, family and friends of people living there. Those who don’t get permission could be cited for trespassing if they enter, Larson has said.
The plaintiffs say this system violates their First Amendment rights of freedom of speech and religion. Monroe – who was denied access for not providing a detailed schedule – said she needs to respond during emergencies that can happen at any time. She has still provided service to the campers and entered the property despite fearing she could be arrested.
The lawsuit requests the plaintiffs get access to the camps, and asks for compensatory and punitive damages to be determined by the court. The lawsuit only applies to those visiting and assisting people on the campsite, and doesn’t deal with the more than 100 homeless people who got the city’s permission to live there.
Leighton never specifically referenced the plaintiff’s request for a temporary restraining order against the city, but he essentially granted one by giving the plaintiffs access and telling city officials their system of only allowing certain people on the property is wrong.
“We don’t mess with the constitution very often, and we do not want to tread on anybody’s rights,” the judge said.
The judge requested the city eliminate its current permit system and replace it with something the city “can be proud of” that satisfies safety concerns while also allowing visitors. He suggested the city instead use policies like restricting what times people can enter or not allowing people in certain areas on the property that are more dangerous.
“I'll give you guys the chance to wordsmith it, and if not, I'll come up with something on my own,” Leighton said to the attorneys.
During her defense, Aberdeen City Attorney Patrice Kent said the original goal was to improve safety, but agreed to work on revising the policies.
“The city was attempting to have a humane response by not kicking people out immediately upon owning the property,” Kent said during the hearing. “The idea was to have specific laws that included law-abiding behavior, and restricting access. Clearly there is a need to improve the process we have developed.”
