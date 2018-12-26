Restaurant inspections for Dec. 26

Comments are taken directly from the latest Thurston County inspection reports, which are available at each food establishment, at the Thurston County Environmental Health Office and their website at co.thurston.wa.us/health/ehfood. For questions concerning these reports, contact the health office at 360-867-2667.
Reading inspection scores:
▪ Attention should be given to the type of violation (red versus blue) and whether the restaurant has a history of red violations or repeat violations.
▪ Red violations are those most likely to cause food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately if feasible or according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: not keeping food at the right temperature.
▪ Blue violations relate to the overall cleanliness and condition of operation and must be corrected according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: a worn floor that needs replacing.
Safura
4160 Sixth Ave. SE, Lacey
Dec. 18: 5 red; 8 blue
Comments: Foods in two-door prep fridge at 40-45 F. Must cold hold foods at or below 41 F. Corrective action: Adjusted thermostat to reduce temperature. Shrimp being thawed in colander under cold running water. Food must be submerged in cold running water. Corrective action: Transferred to three-gallon insert. Wiping towels must be stored in prepared sanitizer between uses. Sanitizer must be 50 ppm chlorine. Use test paper to confirm.
King Solomon’s Reef Cafe & Lounge
212 Fourth Ave. E
Dec. 14: 0 red; 3 blue
Comments: Ice scoop container (top of ice maker) has buildup inside (dark spots). Correction: Put in dishwasher, put ice scoop container on list to clean daily. Notes: Person in charge agreed putting ice cream scoop in ice, in double container. Clean everything if nut allergens used. Clean dust buildup on vent ducting pipe, cooks side of pass-thru window. Clean shake mixer every four hours maximum.
Tacos La Esquinita
430 Legion Way SE
Dec. 13: 25 red; 5 blue
Comments: Beef stock cooling in three-door cooler is 57 degrees F in larger aluminum stock pot. Food cooling in large containers must be cooled in ice bath to 41 degrees F. Correction: Per owner, ice bath cooling ended one hour ago, pot placed back into ice and stirred, now 50 degrees F. Keep stirring until 41 degrees F. Many foods (bags of flour) directly on upstairs floor. Correction: Put on pallet.
Subway
8205 Martin Way E.
Nov. 28: 50 red; 5 blue
Comments: Person in charge not in compliance with code and unable to answer food safety questions correctly. (Temperatures, hand washing, FWC requirements.) Correction: Person in charge is responsible for active managerial control of risk factors. Person in charge to obtain current and valid food safety training before returning to work, provide copy of WA Retail Food Code 246-215 and food work and training manual and 2346-217. REPEAT: Food worker cards unavailable for person in charge. Person in charge hasn’t obtained a WA FWC or taken training. Person in charge only employee on-site at beginning of inspection. Correction: Food service workers must obtain FWC within 14 calendar days of employment. Employees must provide employees working without valid FWC info or training regarding safe food handling. Documentation of info in training must be made accessible for inspection. NOTE: Manager said she was not at work due to illness. Manager later said she was OK to work, assumed food handling duties. Improper hand washing. Employee changed tasks (food service, cash handling, food service) without properly washing hands. (Employee removed a glove and ran a hand under water faucet for five seconds.) Employee washed hands for less than required 20 seconds. Employee “rinsed” hand under running water at hand sink. Correction: Properly wash hands at an approved hand sink with soap and warm water for 20 seconds as required when required. Wash both hands, use hand washing sink for washing hands, hand “rinsing” not permitted, consider the hand sink a point of potential contamination. As improper hand washing was observed by staff and management, hand washing training is being required with documentation. NOTE: Reheating at time of inspection required, reheating temperatures unknown by management. Per Subway policy, all hot held foods are to be heated to F. Logs show temperatures below F, thermometers not working at time of inspection and infra red thermometers used to take food temperatures. Provide inspector and staff SOP for meatball and soup training. Improper cold holding temperatures. Potentially hazardous food in cold holding above F in all three cold holding units. Sandwich prep table items 43-47 F, cold foods in under counter unit, walk-in at 43 F. Correction: Ensure potentially hazardous foods in cold holding are maintained at or below 41 F. As properly documented food temps are unavailable for 12 hours or more, remove foods from sale/service. Accurate thermometer not provided/used. “Thermo-counter” style thermometer reading 55 F in ice, infra red thermometer used to record food temperatures. Correction: Provide and use accurate and proper thermometers. Infra red may not be used to record required food temps. Utilize schedule/procedure for verifying accuracy of thermometers. Provide thermometers in all food storage units. Inadequate equipment for temperature control. All three cold holding units had food above 41 F. Ambient temperature of walk-in 44 F, ambient temperature of under counter unit 42 F, foods in sandwich prep above 41 F. (Unable to obtain ambient.) Correction: Ensure cold holding units are properly functioning to maintain potentially hazardous foods at or below 41 F. Provide and use unit thermometers. Re-inspection required.
No violations found
▪ Walgreens #06917 - 8333 Martin Way E
▪ Taco Bell # 35321 - 5650 Martin Way E
▪ City of Olympia Jail - 900 Plum St. SE
