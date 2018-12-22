Wolf Haven welcomes newest resident, wolf dog Layla

The newest resident at the Wolf Haven International sanctuary in Tenino used to only roam as far as the backyard cable connected to her collar would let her go.
Layla, a first-generation wolf dog – her mother was a wolf and her father a Malamute – recently arrived at Wolf Haven by way of an animal shelter in Thurston County. The offspring of a wolf and a domesticated dog often behave unpredictably and wind up in shelters, euthanized or in a sanctuary.
Wendy Spencer, director of operations for Wolf Haven, said it can be difficult to predict a wolf dog’s behavior even when they’re bred professionally. Their temperament can run the gamut from being a socialized, friendly dog to a predator who is afraid of people.
“We typically get hundreds of calls a year from people asking us to rescue their wolf dogs,” said Diane Gallegos, executive director of Wolf Haven International. “Typically, we don’t take them unless we have an animal that needs a companion and there isn’t a pure wolf that needs sanctuary. Wolves are meant to be wild, domesticated dogs aren’t as afraid of people, and so you mix those two and you don’t really know what sort of behavior you’re going to see.”
Spencer deemed Layla to be “a little sketchy” and said she wouldn’t go into the enclosure the animal shares with Yukon, a wolf who has perked up since gaining a roommate.
People tend to think they’re getting the best of both worlds when they adopt or purchase a wolf dog, Spencer said, but it’s more likely they’re going to get the worst.
“(Layla) is obviously habituated to people, but is one of those animals that would probably not be trustworthy,” Spencer said. “She’s settled in really well and bonded well with (Yukon). She needed to go somewhere like (Wolf Haven) where there are folks who are experienced with and can deal with those types of animals.”
Spencer has been commuting between Tenino and the former McCleery Buffalo Wolf Foundation land in Bridger, Montana, where she has been overseeing the care of the property and about two-dozen wolves since Wolf Haven obtained the land and wolves in June.
Her six-month assignment there recently became permanent. Wolf Haven plans to begin renovations there next year to update the facilities. The more than 25 Great Plains wolves there will not be part of any breeding programs.
Pamela Maciel and Erik Wilber were promoted to co-manage the Tenino facility once Spencer’s move became official. Upcoming plans for the Tenino location include building a new enclosure and transferring one of the Mexican wolves there to New Mexico, where it will be placed in a breeding program.
