Sheriff’s detectives and coroner investigating suspicious death south of Tumwater

By Craig Sailor

December 22, 2018 04:00 PM

Thinkstock Getty Images
Thurston County Sheriff’s detectives and the coroner are investigating a suspicious death south of Tumwater Saturday afternoon.

The Sheriff’s Office was notified of a deceased male in the 9000 block of Old Highway 99 Southeast around 12:30 p.m. Saturday, according to Sgt. Carla Carter.

Deputies were dispatched to the scene.

“We noticed that it didn’t look completely natural,” Carter said. “So we called in detectives and the coroner.”

As of 4 p.m., investigators were still on scene.

