Coroner IDs man found dead Saturday south of Tumwater

A 45-year-old Olympia man who was found dead Saturday afternoon south of Tumwater has been identified as Loren VerValen, according to the Thurston County Coroner.
The cause of death was “homicidal violence,” Coroner Gary Warnock said.
Warnock said he is not releasing more details about the homicide at the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office request.
About 12:30 p.m. Saturday, the man was found dead in the 9000 block of Old Highway 99.
A woman who identified herself as the man’s girlfriend to KIRO 7 said that she found the body.
“He was just cold and stiff,” the woman told KIRO 7. “The house had been ransacked; it looked like someone robbed him.”
The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office is also asking for the public’s help locating a missing Ford Mustang. The 2007 Ford Mustang is the victim’s vehicle, and it was taken from the scene, deputies say.
