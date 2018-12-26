Rochester man accused of burglary, assault

A Rochester man appeared in Lewis County Superior Court on burglary and assault charges Friday after he was accused of breaking into a Lewis County home and attacking a couple he used to live with.
Justin P. Milleson, 30, faces first-degree burglary charges as well as two counts of fourth-degree assault, domestic violence.
According to court documents, on Monday evening, Lewis County deputies responded to the 1900 block of Honeysuckle Lane in Centralia. A couple that lives there told the deputies Milleson barged through the door and began to yell at them.
He allegedly grabbed the woman by the shoulders and pushed her into a countertop before hitting her in the face. He then allegedly pulled a chair the man was sitting on out from under him, knocking him to the ground.
When the man stood back up, Milleson then allegedly ran out of the house and fled the scene.
In court Friday, the Lewis County Prosecutor’s Office, represented by Amber Caulfield, asked for a $75,000 bond. Judge Andrew Toynbee, instead, opted for the $25,000 bond suggested by defense attorney Rachael Tiller.
Toynbee said his decision was based on Milleson’s lack of criminal history and said the circumstances surrounding the case were “unique,” and that Milleson likely wouldn’t repeat the same offense.
Toynbee did, however, say he was concerned with community safety, but $25,000 is still a substantial amount of money.
