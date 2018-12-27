Tenino City Councilor resigns, so city is taking applications

The Tenino City Council has an empty chair to fill following the resignation of Councilor Susan Copeland.
Copeland took over the council seat from Wayne Fournier in late 2015 following his successful campaign for mayor. She recently was promoted at her job with the state of Washington, which she cited in her resignation letters as one of the reasons for stepping down.
“I feel that between the additional duties my career requires along with trying to take care of myself and my family that I am unable to dedicate the time to the position that the city and community deserve,” Copeland wrote. “I have enjoyed my time on the council and this was not an easy decision. I wish all of you the best and I will continue to support the city and the work that you do.”
Copeland did not respond to a request for comment from the Chronicle.
Fournier said Thursday that Copeland’s shoes will be tough to fill. He credited her with helping current councilors gel as a team and better work as a cohesive unit.
The city is accepting applications for someone to serve out the remainder of Copeland’s term, which ends in 2020. Fournier will conduct interviews and make a recommendation to the council, something he expects to do by the next council meeting on Jan. 8.
The council has the option to accept or reject the appointment. If the mayor and council cannot come to an agreement within 90 days of the vacancy, the decision is kicked over to the Thurston County board of county commissioners. They would have 180 days to fill the spot before the governor is tapped to end the saga.
Fournier doesn’t expect that to happen. He says he already has people set to apply for the position.
“We kind of ran together when I ran for mayor and she was on the park commission,” Fournier said of Copeland. “She served almost an entire term, was an asset, helped stabilize the city and will be missed.”
