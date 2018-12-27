Tenino City Councilor resigns, so city is taking applications

A memorial service has been announced for John Ostergard, the East Olympia Volunteer Fire Captain who passed away on Dec. 14.

According to a news release from the East Olympia Fire District, Ostergard’s memorial will be at 1 p.m. Jan. 5 at the Mountain View Church of the Nazarene, 940 Israel Road SW in Tumwater. The service is open to the public and is full line-of-duty honors.