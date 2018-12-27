Memorial service planned for East Olympia firefighter who died in mid-December

A memorial service has been announced for John Ostergard, the East Olympia Volunteer Fire Captain who passed away on Dec. 14.
According to a news release from the East Olympia Fire District, Ostergard’s memorial will be at 1 p.m. Jan. 5 at the Mountain View Church of the Nazarene, 940 Israel Road SW in Tumwater. The service is open to the public and is full line-of-duty honors.
Ostergard was a volunteer fire captain and president of the Washington State Firefighters Association. He was a volunteer firefighter with East Olympia for 27 years.
While Ostergard was on the scene of a Dec. 14 structure fire south of Yelm, he suffered a medical emergency.
Fire vehicles are welcome to join in the procession and volunteers are needed for the service; contact memorial@eofd.org. Vehicles are asked to go to East Olympia Fire Station 61 on Normandy Street Southeast by no later than 10:50 a.m. for briefing.
