Happy New Year! Now, put on your bathing suit (or costume) and get cold and wet

The new year is celebrated in many ways, but for some it means putting on a bathing suit or costume and jumping or running into an area lake or Puget Sound.
So it was New Year’s Day 2019 as about 20 people showed up at Arcadia Point in Mason County, while hundreds more made their way to Long Lake park in Lacey later in the day.
The result was the same at both places: good, clean, cold fun.
“You get in and your adrenaline starts kicking in,” said Joe Peters, coordinator of the Squaxin community Salish Sea plunge near the Arcadia Point boat ramp. “Then you get out of the water and feel the cold air hit your wet body, and then you’re running for your towel.”
If you wanted to get cold and wet, Tuesday wasn’t a bad day because it was sunny, and water temperatures hovered around 40-degrees at both locations.
About 300 people jumped into Long Lake, park officials announced.
Among them was Glenn Dunnam, 75, of Lacey, who said the polar bear plunge was on his bucket list of things to do. He was joined by other family members, including a grandson he talked into joining him.
Dunnam had a choice: run into the water from the shore or leap off a floating dock. Concerned that if he ran he would stop at the waterline, he decided to jump.
Afterwards, he emerged — like so many others — cold and drenched.
“Man, that was stupid,” he said.
