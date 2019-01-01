Man was standing in the road and wearing dark clothes when car hit and killed him, troopers say

Colton M. Lindberg, 27, of Toledo died Tuesday morning after he was struck by a car in Lewis County, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Troopers say the man was standing in the road and wearing dark clothes when he was hit and killed.
About 1:10 a.m. Tuesday, a 31-year-old Eatonville man with two passengers was eastbound on US 12, near Mossyrock, when his 2005 Ford Focus crashed into Lindberg.
The Eatonville man and his two passengers were not hurt.
There are no pending charges, according to the state patrol.
