Olympia neighborhood unsettled by message distributed by white nationalist group

Residents of Olympia’s South Capitol neighborhood are feeling unsettled after a white nationalist group called Patriot Front distributed a threatening message in plastic baggies throughout the area over the weekend.
That’s according to residents who have reached out to The Olympian and Mayor Cheryl Selby, who also lives in the same neighborhood. Police are treating the incident as suspicious and continue to investigate, Lt. Paul Lower said Monday.
Similar messages were reportedly found in other Western Washington cities.
The message reads: “Better red than dead” and includes the image of an arrow piercing a hammer and sickle. On the bottom of the leaflet is a website address for Patriot Front.
The civil-rights focused Southern Poverty Law Center describes Patriot Front as “a white nationalist hate group that formed in the aftermath of the deadly ‘Unite the Right’ rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, of August 12, 2017. The organization broke off from Vanguard America, a neo-Nazi group that participated in the chaotic demonstration.”
South Capitol residents awoke Sunday morning to find the messages in plastic baggies that were weighed down with rocks.
Mayor Selby, who has video cameras at her residence, said two different vehicles drove down her street at 3 a.m. and again at 6 a.m. Sunday. The messages were thrown out of the vehicles near the sidewalk. The video images have been shared with Olympia police, she said.
Selby said she did not feel targeted because the messages appeared to be distributed randomly.
She also said she refuses to buy into fear and urged her fellow residents to move forward.
“Their motives instill fear, but we can’t be fearful about our community values,” she said.
In response to the message, Selby said people could make a donation to a nonprofit that supports inclusion and diversity.
