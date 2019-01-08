Pierce County deputy gunned down on job remembered with memorial at shooting range

It’s been a year since Pierce County sheriff’s Deputy Daniel McCartney was gunned down while chasing a robbery suspect.
The department on Tuesday unveiled a memorial in his honor that now stands at the renamed “Deputy Daniel McCartney Firearms Training Center” in Roy.
The 34-year-old’s wife, Cierra, and three sons attended the ceremony, which ended with the boys firing Nerf guns on the range.
The boys were 4, 6 and 9 when McCartney was shot Jan. 7 while responding to a home invasion in the Frederickson area.
McCartney died the next day.
“It set in motion a new cycle of sadness for all of us,” Sheriff Paul Pastor said. “The call. The hospital. The terrible news. The slow procession. We all remember. We will not forget.”
A radio call went out Tuesday with a dispatcher calling out McCartney’s number, 484, saying, “Gone but not forgotten.”
The man convicted of killing the deputy was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Two others were charged in connection with McCartney’s death, and one man committed suicide around the same time the deputy was shot.
McCartney enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 2002 and became an electronics technician. After being honorably discharged in 2008, he was recruited to the Hoquiam Police Department.
He spent six years there before joining the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department, where he was part of the Mountain Detachment.
More than 3,000 people turned out for his memorial service, where he was remembered for being a dedicated deputy, loving father and talented Crossfit coach.
