Tenino City Council appoints new member

The Tenino City Council has accepted the nomination of Rachel Davidson to fill the vacant position on the council. She was sworn in Tuesday.
Davidson applied for the position vacated by Susan Copeland when Copeland resigned in December to focus on her career. Davidson will serve out the remainder of Copeland’s term set to expire at the end of the year, but hopes to remain on the council for years to come.
“I do plan to run for a full term,” Davidson said. “I have a lot to learn in this time, so that will be good. I'll get all the bumps smoothed out so that when (the seat) does come up for election and I run for it, I can knock it out of the park.”
Tenino Mayor Wayne Fournier chose Davidson from a pool of applicants and made the nomination to the council. Councilors had the opportunity to vote in favor of appointing Davidson, reject her application or table the item until the next meeting.
According to her application materials, Davidson graduated from Tenino High School in 2003. She worked for the state Department of Fish and Wildlife from 2005-2014, when she chose to become a stay-at-home mother for her three children. She and her husband own and operate Point Blank Targets, which manufactures rubber targets for shooting practice.
She started a drive to raise money for the Little Red Schoolhouse, a nonprofit organization that provides school supplies for underprivileged children. Fournier appointed Davidson as the council’s liaison to the school district because of her involvement with local schools.
“The schools are always my main focus, because I have three children enrolled in the district,” Davidson said. “I’m really excited to work with the superintendent and the teachers. I have a passion for this town and want to get my hands in everything, so as soon as I start getting the process down, I definitely want to start diving into the more complex issues.”
