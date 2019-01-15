Evergreen will suspend public use of its swimming pool for a year

The Evergreen State College will eliminate open and lap swim times at its campus pool early next month for one year.

“Following thorough review and consideration, we have determined that we must take appropriate steps to support a safe and robust Aquatics Program,” according to the pool’s website. “Current resources, both fiscal and personnel, informed the difficult decision to suspend all open and lap swimming for the next 12 months.”

It goes on to say a work group has been formed to evaluate the program and plan for its future during the closure.

Evergreen recreation officials did not immediately respond to The Olympian’s request for comment Monday.

Even before the closure, the pool is cutting back hours during the week. Open and lap swimming will be offered only 7 to 10:30 a.m. on weekdays.

The pool will still be open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays and 5 to 9 p.m. Sundays.

All open and lap swimming will end Feb 4.

The rest of the Costantino Recreation Center, including the sauna, will operate as usual, according to the college.

The pool still will be available to groups that contract to use it, including local high schools. The Evergreen Swim Club will continue to hold early morning training sessions there three days a week.

It was not clear if the pool closure was related to other budget cuts on campus. Last year, Evergreen raised students fees, closed an experimental theater, and made other cuts in response to falling enrollment.

Alex Cobb heard about the pool closure last week. Cobb said he swims there three times a week on average, usually in the afternoon.

“It has never been particularly crowded, which I think is part of the problem in terms of their economics,” said Cobb, who has been swimming there since 1995.

He said he guessed the pool was in trouble, but he expected the college to raise membership rates or cut back on hours before deciding to close it.

Instead, he said, “They dropped a bombshell.”