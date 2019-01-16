Two found dead at Wynoochee campground

Two people were found dead at Wynoochee Wildwood campground on Saturday.
Grays Harbor County Coroner Robert Kegel has identified them as Robert D. Bonnell, 57, and Sabrina A. Valdivia, 40. “Their hometowns are not known to us at this time,” Kegel told The Daily World.
Kegal said the manner of death appears to be accidental, though “a final determination will be made after the results of toxicology tests are received.”
The couple and a dog were discovered in a small building at the campground north of Montesano on Saturday. Chief Criminal Deputy Brad Johansson with the Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office told The Daily World the deaths appeared to be the result of carbon monoxide poisoning from a small portable heater.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Comments