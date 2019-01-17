Rochester man sentenced to 5 years in prison for 2017 crash that killed Centralia teen

Donald Siegler was sentenced to five years in prison Wednesday after pleading guilty to driving a vehicle while high on marijuana and causing a collision that killed 18-year-old Centralia resident Cheyllyn R. Collinsworth in May 2017.
Cheyllyn Collinsworth was killed just weeks before graduating high school and had aspirations to become a teacher. Her mother and aunt addressed Thurston County Superior Court Judge John Skinder, focusing on how the teen’s death has affected family and friends.
Deborah Collinsworth read a portion of her daughter’s obituary and read samples of Cheyllen’s writing. She sometimes addressed Siegler directly.
“Marijuana kills just like alcohol when you choose to drive impaired,” Deborah Collinsworth said.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
However, she said her daughter – who was described many times as a person of faith – believed in forgiveness, and would want her family to forgive Siegler for his actions.
“But I am not there yet,” she said, and recommended to the judge that Siegler receive the harshest penalty possible, while noting no sentence will diminish her grief.
Siegler spoke briefly and softly, and almost exclusively to Collinsworth’s family, turning around from his spot at the podium. He said the wrong person died that day, and that he would do anything to take it back.
Skinder acknowledged the family’s grief numerous times. He called vehicular homicide cases among the most difficult because an innocent person is killed, but the death is almost always the result of an accident.
“My heart truly goes out to you,” he said.
Skinder also said he believes Siegler truly is remorseful.
The 60-month sentence was the result of negotiations between Deputy Prosecutor Olivia Zhou and Siegler’s counsel, Sax Rodgers. While family members may have wanted Siegler’s sentence to be harsher, Skinder said, the sentence was negotiated and, to him, seemed a fair one. It was already an exceptional sentence, meaning it went above the standard sentencing range for the charge. Vehicular homicide in a reckless manner carries with it a standard range of 21 to 27 months.
The case stems from a collision on May 17, 2017, on Old Highway 99 in Grand Mound.
Thurston County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded just past midnight May 18. Collinsworth was unconscious when they arrived and died before she could be airlifted.
Siegler was injured and hospitalized.
Witnesses said Siegler’s car crossed the centerline, striking the other vehicle head-on. A blood test revealed his THC level was 6.5 ng/mL. The legal limit for THC while driving in Washington is 5 ng/mL of active THC.
On Dec. 6, 2018, Siegler pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide and DUI.
Comments