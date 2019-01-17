WWII-era fighter plane is dream realized for Vets Museum

Since its inception, there has been one design detail of Lewis County’s Veterans Memorial Museum that has gone unused – until now.
The tall, hangar-like ceiling that shelters much of the museum’s extensive gallery was built to house an aircraft, a flying machine of war, suspended from the ceiling.
On Monday, a truck carrying an authentic World War II-era P-51D fighter arrived at the museum, reaching the end of its trip from Robins Air Force Base in Georgia. It was the result of several years of patiently waiting and a whole lot of lucky timing, said Chip Duncan, the museum’s director.
“It has been a very, very long journey, and it’s just a sense of real rewarding accomplishment,” Duncan said.
He said the room inside the museum that will house the fighter was always intended to have some sort of aircraft. Originally, there were thoughts of a Huey helicopter, but those proved too hard to come by.
It wasn’t until 2012 that the museum really found itself in a financial situation that allowed it to start looking for an aircraft.
Duncan explained the official National Museum of the U.S. Air Force – the department of the Air Force that cares for all decommissioned aircraft – will donate items to qualified citizen organizations, but the organization must pay for the transportation. Plus, the transporters have to come from a list of companies qualified to transport and assemble the craft.
“You can’t just say, ‘Well my brother’s got a semi, he can probably just go down and haul it,’” Duncan said.
The museum’s board discussed the kind of plane they wanted, and decided on an F-105, a Vietnam-era fighter-bomber. Duncan said it was a unique plane, with something of an “underdog” story because of the losses it experienced in wartime. It was the kind of plane that folks savvy in aircraft would be struck by when they drove by, he said. It’s also too large and heavy to hang from the ceiling.
During a conversation with the Air Force Museum in late February 2018, Duncan learned there was an available F-105 in California. Duncan confirmed he wanted to get ahold of it – that plane arrived in Chehalis in July.
Then the person at the Air Force Museum asked if there was anything else Duncan wanted.
Duncan jokingly said he wanted a P-38 Lightning – another WWII-era fighter. It was a joke, he said, because he never expected such a plane would be available. He was told they couldn’t get him a P-38, but just minutes earlier, the Air Force Museum obtained a P-51.
“It’s kinda like going to a car dealership: ‘What car would you really like?' ‘Well, a Porsche.’ ‘Don’t have a Porsche, but we have a Ferrari,’” Duncan said.
Duncan agreed to take it, recognizing that the next caller to the Air Force Museum would almost certainly snatch the plane.
“Literally, it was just timing and luck, because people are on waiting lists for a long time looking for P-51s,” he said.
The plane’s been at Robins Air Force base in Georgia for about 25 years. The actual plane’s history is a mystery, but Duncan noted it’s been painted up as the famous fighter Ferocious Frankie. It’s been de-militarized, so it’s been stripped of its ability to fly or wage any sort of war.
“The P-51 is probably one of the most iconic aircrafts of WWII,” he said, adding that the “D” in P-51D refers to the specific model, which came out in 1944.
“It was fast, maneuverable and a really great plane to fly. And it was far superior than most of what the Germans were about to put up and the Japanese were able to put up in the air.”
Originally, it was set to arrive at the Chehalis museum just after Thanksgiving, but weather conditions in other parts of the country delayed its arrival. It was pulled into town and to the museum – already disassembled – on Monday, in the hands of the company Worldwide Aircraft Recovery, based out of Bellevue, Nebraska.
“This building is really perfect for being able to hang the aircraft. The beam structure is totally more than adequate and the P-51 is just the perfect size to fit inside here,” said Marty Batura, with Worldwide Aircraft Recovery.
Early this week, he and Mike Wingrove – also with the company – brought the plane to the museum, cleaned it and brought the fuselage inside the gallery. Next they would bring in the wing, and begin the process of assembly and suspension – a process he estimated would take until Friday.
Batura said he has 23 years of experience in aircraft transportation, and was responsible for the transportation and assembly of the B-52 at the Museum of Flight in Seattle.
“It’s really a pleasure to get your hands in and take apart and put back together true pieces of history that have flown in combat, that have saved lives and also taken lives. ..,” Batura said.
The Veterans Memorial Museum in Chehalis has closed down its gallery while the plane is being assembled and will reopen Jan. 25.
