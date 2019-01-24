Grandmother, 2 children reported missing have been found in vehicle stuck in snow

The Centralia Police Department says a woman and her two grandchildren who were reported missing Tuesday have been located safe east of Packwood.
Jennifer M. Glaze and her 12-year-old grandson, 6-year-old granddaughter and golden retriever were stranded in a vehicle that became stuck in the snow on a forest road, spending the entirety of Tuesday night into Wednesday morning in the vehicle, according to a police news release.
Glaze had been driving in the area looking for new camping spots with her grandkids when the vehicle got stuck, police say. Due to their location, they didn’t have cell reception, so they couldn’t call for help. They spent the night huddled in a Chevrolet Tahoe with some snack food available.
At around 10 a.m. Wednesday, a driver looking for animal tracks came upon the stuck Tahoe. The drive then transported them all to the Packwood fire station, according to the news release.
No one was injured, and all were in good health, police say.
The Centralia Police Department had issued an “Endangered Missing Persons Advisory” Tuesday afternoon, reporting the three were last seen Monday.
