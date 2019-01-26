Grunge meets genealogy: Tenino woman seeks 1991 album featuring her sister

Tenino resident Linda Faccone stands outside Rockstar Records in Centralia, one of many places she’s searched for a copy of the album “8-Way Santa” by Tad, a grunge band from Seattle. The original album cover in 1991 featured a photo of Faccone’s sister the band found in a thrift store. It was later pulled due to a lawsuit and has become a collector’s item. Will Rubin wrubin@chronline.com