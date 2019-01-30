Local

Snow? Maybe. Winter is finally coming to Puget Sound this weekend

By Craig Sailor

January 30, 2019 05:46 PM

Winter is finally arriving in Puget Sound.

A cold front is forecast to bear down on Western Washington late Sunday, bringing with it the possibility of slush and snow.

“For us, this will be the coldest air of the season, so far,” said National Weather Service forecaster Johnny Burg in Seattle.

The arctic air mass might make for a potentially slippery Monday morning commute in the lowlands. The cold air is separate from the polar vortex that has afflicted the rest of the nation with record cold, Burg said.

In the Puget Sound region, rain showers will transition to snow showers starting Sunday night. Forecasters on Wednesday, Jan. 30, were unable to say just how much snow is expected.

The cold will increase while the precipitation decreases, Burg said.

Monday’s low will be 31 with a high of 38 and a slight chance of snow showers.

The thermometer bottoms out on Tuesday with a low of 26 in Tacoma. The day’s high will be 38. By then, the chance of precipitation will be low.

The weather warms up slightly on Wednesday with a low of 30.

Craig Sailor

Craig Sailor has worked for The News Tribune for 20 years as a reporter, editor and photographer. He previously worked at The Olympian and at other newspapers in Nevada and California.

