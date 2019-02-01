Deaths for Feb. 2

Bird, Cecil Spencer, 70, Olympia, died Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019, at Providence St. Peter Hospital. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Davey, Christina Michelle, 33, Yelm, died Friday, Jan. 25, 2019, at Providence St. Peter Hospital. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Fuller, Eva Marie, 58, Olympia, died Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019, at Providence St. Peter Hospital. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Garman, Robert Eugene, 63, Copalis Beach, died Monday, Jan. 28, 2019, at Good Samaritan Hospital, Puyallup. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Good, Glenda Leone, 83, Shelton, died Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019, at home. Forest Funeral Home, Shelton, 360-427-8044.
Hutchins, Julia Margaret, 61, Shelton, died Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Hojem, Barbara Dale, 71, Olympia, died Monday, Jan. 28, 2019, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
