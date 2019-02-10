Have you seen this armed robbery suspect? Olympia police need your help

Olympia police are asking the public to help identify a suspect who robbed a Papa Murphy’s pizza business earlier this month.
The suspect is described as 5-foot-11 with a medium build. He was last seen wearing jeans, a mask, a puffy tan jacket and black gloves with white lettering on the back. He also was wearing red, black and white tennis shoes.
About 9 p.m. Feb. 1, the suspect entered the Papa Murphy’s in east Olympia and pulled out a revolver, demanding money from the cash register and safe. After employees explained they don’t have access to the safe, the suspect took their cell phones.
Anyone with information is asked to call Olympia Police Department detectives at 360-753-8300.
