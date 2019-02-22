Tacoma-based program to help elderly and disabled homeless folks could go statewide

A program to help elderly and disabled homeless people that got its start in a Tacoma homeless shelter eventually could be expanded to more areas of the state.
A Senate bill would build on an existing program at Nativity House that provides treatment and assistance to elderly and disabled homeless people while they wait to be assessed for Medicaid.
SB 5839 would ask the Department of Social and Health Services to create a state-run pilot program based on the work at Nativity House.
The program there provides personal care services to homeless senior citizens and those with disabilities from the time they arrive at the shelter until they are eligible to receive Medicaid personal care services. Personal care services include physical or verbal assistance with daily activities, such as bathing, eating and medication management.
Under SB 5839, two personal care aides would be added to staff at the shelter to provide personal care services. The aides would be funded through the state.
“If we have this kind of service, we could actually engage people with something they really need in a non-threatening way, and then we could start that work of bridging them to services,” said Sen. Jeannie Darneille, D-Tacoma, the bill’s prime sponsor.
Under the bill, DSHS would be required to gather data and submit a report to the governor and the Legislature by Dec. 1, 2020.
DSHS would be required to gather data on how many people were served through the program, the number of people who transitioned to Medicaid and the number of people in the pilot who found stable housing, amongst other things.
If the pilot program went well, lawmakers could begin looking at similar options for shelters around Washington.
Darneille recalled previously seeing a homeless man in Tacoma who was in distress and had attracted the attention of local law enforcement. Darneille noted that the weather was cold at the time, that the man had no shoes and that his feet were incredibly swollen and torn. She believes the pain could have been contributing to his mental state.
“Believe it or not, it’s hard to encourage people to come into a shelter situation,” she said. “Sometimes they’re in such desperate need for these kinds of personal care services that their mental health stability is really impacted.”
That’s why these programs are especially important, said Darneille.
Peter Nazall is the director of long term care at Catholic Community Services of Western Washington. Nazall said the bill would help address an increase of homeless people who are over 60 years old. Nazall said more than 25 percent of people who show up daily to use the 180 beds available at Nativity House are senior citizens.
CCS, which is involved in home health care for seniors and disabled people, identified the need for more intensive care at homeless shelters and reached out to about 50 people who could potentially be eligible for Medicaid.
Of the original 50 people contacted for the program, six are now living in permanent housing. Nazall said those six people were previously considered chronically homeless.
Nazall said that the bill would make it possible for people to receive treatment quicker and would track the number of people who received help.
According to Darneille, the pilot program would take place at Nativity House.
Sen. Steve O’Ban, R-University Place, said the bill could have impacts on emergency room visits as well. Fewer people would be seeking shelter or basic care at hospitals when they could be receiving care from shelters themselves. He said that’s just another reason to invest in intervention-related programs.
Current estimates say the pilot program will cost about $125,000 for fiscal year 2020.
The bill had no push back during public testimony.
SB 5839 passed the Senate Human Services, Reentry & Rehabilitation Committee on Feb. 19 and awaits a full hearing.
