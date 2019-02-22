Remains found in Lewis County belong to 44-Year-Old Centralia woman

Human remains discovered south of Chehalis earlier this month have been identified as belonging to Trina L. Landry, 44, of Centralia, according to the Lewis County Coroner’s Office.
No other information was released on Landry’s death, other than that the remains are undergoing further forensic examination at the King County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Chief Dusty Breen with the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office previously told The Chronicle the autopsy would be happening in King County because of the remains’ level of decomposition.
Following the coroner’s release of Landry’s name, Breen responded to further questions with an email, which reads in part: “We are not releasing any additional information as it is still a very active investigation for us.”
He encouraged anyone with relevant information to get in touch with the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office at 360-748-9286.
The remains was discovered the morning of Feb. 3 by a person looking for recyclable material in the 1900 block of Centralia Alpha Road.
