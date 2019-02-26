Local

Woman flees scene of car crash on College Street, police say

By Rolf Boone

February 26, 2019 07:00 AM

The suspect crashed a stolen Honda Accord on Sunday, then fled, according to Lacey police.
A woman who triggered a multiple-vehicle crash on College Street on Sunday is still at large, according to Lacey police.

However, police do not have a good suspect description because witnesses at the time were focused on the crash, Sgt. Jaime Newcomb said.

The suspect is described as a white female with dark hair, he said.

Around 1 p.m. Sunday, the woman was headed north on College Street in a stolen 1996 Honda Accord. She turned left at 19th Avenue Southeast and hit a vehicle on southbound College Street, then hit another vehicle on 19th Avenue, Newcomb said.

After that she fled on floot and was last seen on 19th, he said.

The Honda Accord was reportedly stolen out of Olympia.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Lacey police at 360-459-4333.

