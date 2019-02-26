Local

Have you seen this man? Lacey police need your help

By Rolf Boone

February 26, 2019 10:08 AM

Lacey police are asking the public to help identify a man suspected of fraud.
The man on Friday allegedly used a stolen credit card to buy a cell phone at Walmart on Galaxy Drive Northeast.

The suspect, thought to be in his 20s, is described as a light-skinned male with dark hair and a thin build. He was last seen wearing a blue long-sleeved shirt and short plants.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call South Sound Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or Lacey police at 360-459-4333.

