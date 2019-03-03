Police activity near JBLM delayed traffic on southbound I-5 for about 1 hour

Traffic on southbound Interstate 5 was delayed about an hour because of police activity near Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Pierce County, according to the state Department of Transportation and Washington State Patrol.
About 10:25 a.m. Sunday, troopers were dispatched to southbound I-5 near the main gate of JBLM.
Once there, Trooper Johnna Batiste said via twitter that “troopers and multiple other agencies are out with an aggressive, uncooperative subject.”
Batiste later said that a vehicle had stopped along the road. A person inside that vehicle called 911 about an “aggressive man,” then troopers found the man outside the vehicle walking around.
The man was taken into “medical custody,” according to Batiste, and was transported from the scene by ambulance.
Southbound lanes reopened about 11:15 a.m. Sunday.
