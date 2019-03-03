Local

Man injured after he drives into light pole and rolls vehicle multiple times

By Rolf Boone

March 03, 2019 12:49 PM

A 41-year-old Aberdeen man was hurt Saturday night after he drove off the road and crashed into a light pole, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Troopers say the man was driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. After the crash, he was taken to Summit Pacific Medical Center in Elma.

About 9 p.m. Saturday, the man was headed west on state Route 8, about two miles east of Elma, when he drove off the road hit the pole.

But that was just the beginning of the crash.

The vehicle, a Honda Odyssey, then rolled three to four times before continuing westbound. It finally stopped in a westbound ditch, facing the opposite direction.

